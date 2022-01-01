Beef short ribs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|"Short Rib" Bacon , beef bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt
|$21.00
"white" pizza with house made Shortrib bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|All-Night Braised Beef Short Rib TG
|$25.99
Slow-braised until fork-tender, served with "smashed" Yukon gold potatoes and tender asparagus.
No substitutions additional sides can be purchased.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Beef Short Ribs
|$0.00