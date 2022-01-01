Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Short Rib" Bacon , beef bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt$21.00
"white" pizza with house made Shortrib bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt
More about Stina
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
All-Night Braised Beef Short Rib TG$25.99
Slow-braised until fork-tender, served with "smashed" Yukon gold potatoes and tender asparagus.
No substitutions additional sides can be purchased.
More about Relish
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Ribs$0.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs$23.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

