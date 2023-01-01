Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef soup

Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Vegetable Soup$6.49
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Matzoball Soup Delivery$9.00
Carrots, onions, celery, tomato
More about Walnut Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Pepper Soup (Spicy)$6.50
Nigeria popular spicy beef pepper soup. This soup is served with tendered beef, potato and carrots. Best served hot.
More about Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
Item pic

 

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N3 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩汤面$15.96
牛腩汤面 slow cooked beef brisket in savory soup
B2 Sliced Beef in Sour Soup 酸汤肥牛$25.96
酸汤肥牛 sour and spicy soup, ginger, pickled pepper, napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, oyster mushroom, leek, bean sprouts, glass noodles. spicy
More about Chengdu Famous Food
Beef Noodle Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Lemongrass Soup$12.75
BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Lemongrass Soup$12.75
BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

