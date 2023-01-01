Beef soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef soup
Walnut Street Cafe
2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Beef Matzoball Soup Delivery
|$9.00
Carrots, onions, celery, tomato
Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Beef Pepper Soup (Spicy)
|$6.50
Nigeria popular spicy beef pepper soup. This soup is served with tendered beef, potato and carrots. Best served hot.
Chengdu Famous Food
3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|N3 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩汤面
|$15.96
牛腩汤面 slow cooked beef brisket in savory soup
|B2 Sliced Beef in Sour Soup 酸汤肥牛
|$25.96
酸汤肥牛 sour and spicy soup, ginger, pickled pepper, napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, oyster mushroom, leek, bean sprouts, glass noodles. spicy
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Lemongrass Soup
|$12.75
BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Lemongrass Soup
|$12.75
BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos