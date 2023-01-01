Beef steaks in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef steaks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Beef Bacon N Steak
|$14.95
Beef cheese steak with caramelized onions and beef bacon in a fresh pita wrap with our homemade burger sauce.
|Beef Cheese Steak Manakeesh
|$12.95
Beef cheese steak manakeesh with caramelized onions, seasoned with salt and pepper.
|Hot Beef Cheese Steak
|$13.95
Beef cheese steak with caramelized onions with a spicy roasted red pepper sauce, topped with paprika. Spicy.
Korea Taqueria - 3101 Tasker St
3101 Tasker St, Philadelphia
|Korean Bulgogi Beef Steak (No cheese)
|$10.00
Slow cooked Korean Bulgogi Beef on a toasted roll