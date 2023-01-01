Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef steaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef steaks

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bacon N Steak$14.95
Beef cheese steak with caramelized onions and beef bacon in a fresh pita wrap with our homemade burger sauce.
Beef Cheese Steak Manakeesh$12.95
Beef cheese steak manakeesh with caramelized onions, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Hot Beef Cheese Steak$13.95
Beef cheese steak with caramelized onions with a spicy roasted red pepper sauce, topped with paprika. Spicy.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Korea Taqueria - 3101 Tasker St

3101 Tasker St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean Bulgogi Beef Steak (No cheese)$10.00
Slow cooked Korean Bulgogi Beef on a toasted roll
More about Korea Taqueria - 3101 Tasker St
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Philly Beef Steaks$8.50
Original Philly Beef Steak Sandwich 8oz Steak Add of Cheese add Toppings on 10in AVERSA'S Roll
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

