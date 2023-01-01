Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef stew

Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge

2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia

Takeout
STEWED BEEF$25.50
Tender fried goat meat tossed in flavorful mild
bell pepper sauce.
More about Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge
PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew$26.00
local beef braised in Forest & Main beer w/ mashed potatoes, peas and a side salad
More about BLOOMSDAY
Caribbean Feast

1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

Takeout
MEDIUM STEW BEEF$14.00
More about Caribbean Feast
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

Takeout
Abbaye Beef Stew$15.00
Beef Stew served with Glazed Carrot, and Seared Fingerling Potato
Beef stew cooked with caramelized onion, butter, beer, beef stock, thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper, flour
Fingerling potato cooked with orange zest and thyme
Glazed carrot cooked with butter, sugar, white pepper, and parsley
More about The Abbaye

