Beef stew in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef stew
Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge
2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia
|STEWED BEEF
|$25.50
Tender fried goat meat tossed in flavorful mild
bell pepper sauce.
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Beef Stew
|$26.00
local beef braised in Forest & Main beer w/ mashed potatoes, peas and a side salad
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
|Abbaye Beef Stew
|$15.00
Beef Stew served with Glazed Carrot, and Seared Fingerling Potato
Beef stew cooked with caramelized onion, butter, beer, beef stock, thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper, flour
Fingerling potato cooked with orange zest and thyme
Glazed carrot cooked with butter, sugar, white pepper, and parsley