Belgian waffles in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$10.00
one fluffy, crisp, massive malted waffle
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Belgian Waffle$7.75
A warm fluffy Belgian waffle from a batter made from scratch.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Item pic

 

Les Matines Café

89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Decadent Belgian Waffle$12.00
authentic Belgian waffle topped with Nutella, candied walnuts, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
Very Berry Belgian Waffle$12.00
authentic Belgian waffle topped with berries, whipped cream, raspberry drizzle
Belgian Waffle$5.00
authentic belgian waffle, powdered sugar
More about Les Matines Café
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich$10.00
Salted Caramel ice cream between Belgian sugar waffles coated in chocolate with crushed peanuts
More about The Abbaye

