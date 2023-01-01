Belgian waffles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
one fluffy, crisp, massive malted waffle
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$7.75
A warm fluffy Belgian waffle from a batter made from scratch.
Les Matines Café
89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia
|Decadent Belgian Waffle
|$12.00
authentic Belgian waffle topped with Nutella, candied walnuts, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
|Very Berry Belgian Waffle
|$12.00
authentic Belgian waffle topped with berries, whipped cream, raspberry drizzle
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.00
authentic belgian waffle, powdered sugar