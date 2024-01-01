Black bean burgers in Philadelphia

A hearty organic black bean and sweet potato quinoa burger layered with guacamole, house-made mayo, and a freshly baked gluten-free bun.

100% organic ingredients: quinoa red and white, white mushrooms, sweet potato, avocado, cilantro, extra-virgin olive oil, cumin, chili powder, sour cream (coconut meat, cashew, extra virgin olive oil, water, lemon juice, salt).

