Black bean burgers in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve black bean burgers

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$16.50
Avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato, housemade pickles,
and roasted garlic on ciabatta
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$17.00
*VEGAN, VEGETARIAN W/CHEESE*
housemade black bean burger, iceberg, tomato, vegan herb mayo, pickled red onion
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Hart Cafe @ LSC - 2040 Lombard Street

2040 Lombard Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Vegan "Impossible" Patty, Kaiser Roll, Vegan Cheese, Pickle, Vegan Mayo
More about Hart Cafe @ LSC - 2040 Lombard Street
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*SPECIAL* Organic Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger$23.00
A hearty organic black bean and sweet potato quinoa burger layered with guacamole, house-made mayo, and a freshly baked gluten-free bun.
100% organic ingredients: quinoa red and white, white mushrooms, sweet potato, avocado, cilantro, extra-virgin olive oil, cumin, chili powder, sour cream (coconut meat, cashew, extra virgin olive oil, water, lemon juice, salt).
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Black Bean Burger$7.75
Morning Star Farms Chipotle Bean Burger 5oz on Martin's Potato Roll 100% Plant Protein Add Cheese Add Toppings
Chipotle Black Bean Burger$7.50
Morning Star Farms Chipotle Bean Burger 5oz on Martin's Potato Roll 100% Plant Protein Add Cheese Add Toppings
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

