Black bean burgers in Philadelphia

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.50
Avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato, housemade pickles,
and roasted garlic on ciabatta
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Burger
|$17.00
*VEGAN, VEGETARIAN W/CHEESE*
housemade black bean burger, iceberg, tomato, vegan herb mayo, pickled red onion
Hart Cafe @ LSC - 2040 Lombard Street
2040 Lombard Street, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Vegan "Impossible" Patty, Kaiser Roll, Vegan Cheese, Pickle, Vegan Mayo
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|*SPECIAL* Organic Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger
|$23.00
A hearty organic black bean and sweet potato quinoa burger layered with guacamole, house-made mayo, and a freshly baked gluten-free bun.
100% organic ingredients: quinoa red and white, white mushrooms, sweet potato, avocado, cilantro, extra-virgin olive oil, cumin, chili powder, sour cream (coconut meat, cashew, extra virgin olive oil, water, lemon juice, salt).
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Black Bean Burger
|$7.75
Morning Star Farms Chipotle Bean Burger 5oz on Martin's Potato Roll 100% Plant Protein Add Cheese Add Toppings
