Blt sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
3J's Cafe - 317 Market St
317 Market St, Philadelphia
|3J's BLT (GF)
|$12.00
bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, arugula on toasted sourdough
can be made gluten free with gluten free bread +1
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|SANDWICH BLT
|$7.95
The BLT comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Crab Cake BLT Sandwich
|$14.00
crab cake | bacon | lettuce | tomato | roasted cilantro and garlic aioli | whole wheat bread
Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|SANDWICH BLT
|$7.95
The BLT Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.