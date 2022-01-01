Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Sabrina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes$11.99
Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
blueberry compote, whipped butter, maple syrup
More about Chick's
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes$11.99
Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote
More about Sabrina's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Jerk Chicken

Cannolis

Thai Tea

Omelettes

Pho

Chili

Chicken Pizza

Strawberry Shortcake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston