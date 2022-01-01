Blueberry pancakes in Philadelphia
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes
|$11.99
Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.00
blueberry compote, whipped butter, maple syrup
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries