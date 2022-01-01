Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Apple bread Pudding$9.00
More about The Plough & the Stars
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding$10.00
vanilla ice cream, warm salted caramel
More about Bud & Marilyn's
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple- Raisin Bread Pudding$8.00
More about The Board and Brew
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$6.99
Housemade bread pudding made from Le Bus Brioche. Served with Bassett's ice cream.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG$6.95
More about SouthSide
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
brioche, custard, maple/raisin
More about Race Street Cafe
be41a875-4181-4d16-a080-b5d991ef37a1 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG$5.95
More about Relish
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$5.25
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$6.99
Housemade bread pudding made from Le Bus Brioche. Served with Bassett's ice cream.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Good Dog Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream
More about Good Dog Bar
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$8.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.50
Our Signature House Dessert
Served Warm with Butter-Rum Sauce
*Contains Raisins*
More about 48th Street Grille
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Chocolate bread pudding topped with house-made caramel sauce, a sprinkle of powdered sugar and fresh berries.
More about Cafe Ynez

Map

