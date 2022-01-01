Bread pudding in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Caramel Apple bread Pudding
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding
|$10.00
vanilla ice cream, warm salted caramel
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Apple- Raisin Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Housemade bread pudding made from Le Bus Brioche. Served with Bassett's ice cream.
SouthSide
1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia
|Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG
|$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
brioche, custard, maple/raisin
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG
|$5.95
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Bread Pudding
|$8.50
Our Signature House Dessert
Served Warm with Butter-Rum Sauce
*Contains Raisins*