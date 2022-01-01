Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast pizza in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

Item pic

 

Figo Italian

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
16" Breakfast Pizza$21.00
Pancetta, sundried tomato, over easy eggs, Parmesan, mozzarella
More about Figo Italian
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Pizza 16"$21.00
bacon, eggs, cheese, caramelized onions
More about Chick's

