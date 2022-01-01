Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Breakfast pizza in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Breakfast Pizza
Philadelphia restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
Figo Italian
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
16" Breakfast Pizza
$21.00
Pancetta, sundried tomato, over easy eggs, Parmesan, mozzarella
More about Figo Italian
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Breakfast Pizza 16"
$21.00
bacon, eggs, cheese, caramelized onions
More about Chick's
Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia
Chef Salad
Edamame
Sloppy Joe
Lasagna
Cannolis
Sundaes
Milkshakes
Tzatziki
Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Midtown Village
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More near Philadelphia to explore
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Wynnewood
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston