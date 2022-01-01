Brisket in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve brisket

Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket 1/2 Pound$15.99
Brisket By Pound$28.99
Brisket Cheese Steak$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
More about Mike's BBQ
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket$16.00
jalapeno aioli, napa cabbage, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
More about Craft Hall
Brisket Sandwich image

 

Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
Meatless Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Seitan made to taste like brisket served with rustic fries
Texas Pit Brisket Platter$19.95
1/2 lb of pit brisket with coleslaw and one side
More about Huff Puff BBQ
underground concepts image

 

underground concepts

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
beef brisket$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
More about underground concepts
Brisket Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Sweet and sour brisket, cheddar and jack cheeses on a multigrain bun served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
house brisket, cheddar, caramelized onion, long roll
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 pound Brisket$15.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
P6 Pho Eye round and well done Brisket / Pho Tai Chin$13.25
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sammich$15.00
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Beef Brisket Platter$18.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
1lb Brisket image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Brisket$29.00
1/2 Brisket$15.00
Brisket sandwich platter$13.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup$10.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Brisket Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Ramen$18.00
spicy. matzo ball, kimchi, and sesame red chili broth [broth contains meat + gluten]
More about Cheu Fishtown
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Platter.$23.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Brisket
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and served sliced.
More about The Lucky Well

