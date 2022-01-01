Brisket in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Brisket 1/2 Pound
|$15.99
|Brisket By Pound
|$28.99
|Brisket Cheese Steak
|$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
Craft Hall
901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
|Brisket
|$16.00
jalapeno aioli, napa cabbage, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Huff Puff BBQ
246 S 11st, Philadelphia
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
|Meatless Brisket Sandwich
|$13.95
Seitan made to taste like brisket served with rustic fries
|Texas Pit Brisket Platter
|$19.95
1/2 lb of pit brisket with coleslaw and one side
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|beef brisket
|$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.50
Sweet and sour brisket, cheddar and jack cheeses on a multigrain bun served with french fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
house brisket, cheddar, caramelized onion, long roll
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|P6 Pho Eye round and well done Brisket / Pho Tai Chin
|$13.25
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Brisket Sammich
|$15.00
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Chopped Beef Brisket Platter
|$18.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|1lb Brisket
|$29.00
|1/2 Brisket
|$15.00
|Brisket sandwich platter
|$13.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
|$10.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Brisket Ramen
|$18.00
spicy. matzo ball, kimchi, and sesame red chili broth [broth contains meat + gluten]