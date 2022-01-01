Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Broccoli cheddar soup in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Philadelphia restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
Avg 4
(5 reviews)
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
$5.99
More about Deli at Dwell
Les Matines Café
89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Cheddar & Broccoli Soup
$6.00
More about Les Matines Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia
Brulee
Chicken Shawarma
Mussels
Caramel Apple Pies
Grits
Gyoza
Pork Ribs
Salmon Salad
Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Midtown Village
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
More near Philadelphia to explore
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Wynnewood
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(543 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston