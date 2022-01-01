Brownie sundaes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Homemade Brownie Sundae
|$8.00
Our homemade brownie with Scoop De Ville's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.25
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream on pieces of warm brownies or blondies and topped with cream, Manakeesh-made Nutella hazelnut hot fudge, and a fruit of your choice.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream