Brownie sundaes in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve brownie sundaes

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Brownie Sundae$8.00
Our homemade brownie with Scoop De Ville's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about The Board and Brew
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$8.25
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream on pieces of warm brownies or blondies and topped with cream, Manakeesh-made Nutella hazelnut hot fudge, and a fruit of your choice.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae$6.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae$5.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

