Buffalo chicken pizza in Philadelphia

Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Dock Street South

22nd and Washington, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$16.00
creme fraiche, blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper relish & scallions
More about Dock Street South
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
White pizza with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
Buffalo Chopped Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Ranch
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.50
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
More about Philadium
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.50
Chicken Steak, House-made Buffalo Sauce, New Yorker American & Mozzarella
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza image

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
shredded mozzarella, fontina, blue cheese crumbles, shredded buffalo tossed chicken, green onions
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

