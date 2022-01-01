Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded parmesan and ranch dressing
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.25
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumble and Croutons.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Luna Café

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar tossed in ranch dressing
More about Luna Café
Item pic

 

Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar tossed in ranch dressing
More about Luna Cafe - Old City
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
More about Sabrina's Cafe

