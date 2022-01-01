Buffalo chicken salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded parmesan and ranch dressing
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumble and Croutons.
More about Luna Café
Luna Café
1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar tossed in ranch dressing
More about Luna Cafe - Old City
Luna Cafe - Old City
317 Market St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar tossed in ranch dressing