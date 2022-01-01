Bulgogi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bulgogi
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Bulgogi Beef Taco
|$5.95
flour tortilla, bulgogi beef, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream
|Bulgogi Melt
|$11.95
bulgogi beef, mozzo-provo cheese, pickled vegetables, onions, salsa, lettuce
|Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl
|$10.50
bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia
|Grilled Bulgogi Short Ribs
|$13.99
Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus
|Grilled Bulgogi Short Rib Bowl
|$13.99
Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus