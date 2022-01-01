Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bulgogi

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Beef Taco$5.95
flour tortilla, bulgogi beef, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream
Bulgogi Melt$11.95
bulgogi beef, mozzo-provo cheese, pickled vegetables, onions, salsa, lettuce
Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl$10.50
bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Bulgogi Short Ribs$13.99
Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus
Grilled Bulgogi Short Rib Bowl$13.99
Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus
Crunchik’n - Temple University

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl$12.95
bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
Bulgogi Beef Taco$5.95
flour tortilla, bulgogi beef, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream
