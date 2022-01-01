Burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve burritos
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Queso Chihuahua, Rice, Avocado, Potato, Covered in Mole Poblano or Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco.
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Custom Burrito
|$10.00
Make your own burrito using the options provided
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, bell peppers, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, pickled onions, crema wrapped in our handmade flour tortillas.
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Plain Burrito
|$8.00
No meat. Just beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico.
|Pollo Burrito
|$10.00
filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Smothered Short Rib Burrito
|$16.95
Slow Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Mixto, Ranchera Sauce, Lettuce, Crema, Pico
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|Burrito
|$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Kick Burrito
|$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Fiesta Burrito
|$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Eggs, Cheese Hash Brown, Pico & Chipotle Aioli
|El Huevos Burrito
|$13.00
Spiced Chorizo, Black Bean, Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrown, Roasted Jalapeno, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
|Pork Carnitas Burrito
|$9.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Sor Ynez
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Gringa Burrito
|$12.00
Choice of: Al Pastor Pork OR Cauliflower Pastor
queso oaxaca, pinto beans, pineapple, avocado salsa
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Gringo Burrito
|$9.00
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
|Burrito
|$12.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Tio's Burrito
|$12.00
flour tortilla, white rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lechugas, salsa de árbol, lime crema 🌿
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Kick Burrito
|$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Veganish
1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia
|Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito
|$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
|Steak Burrito
|$16.00
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
|Carnitas Burrito
|$14.00
Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, red sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo in a wheat flour tortilla with a small ensalda verde on the side
Saxbys
5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Saxbys
1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|House-Made Pork Chorizo Burrito
|$10.85
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
|Gold Angus Ground Beef Burrito
|$10.85
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
Saxbys
5600 City Ave, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Saxbys
234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Saxbys
65 N 34th St, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.