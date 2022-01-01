Burritos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve burritos

JUNO image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Queso Chihuahua, Rice, Avocado, Potato, Covered in Mole Poblano or Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco.
More about JUNO
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Custom Burrito$10.00
Make your own burrito using the options provided
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, bell peppers, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, pickled onions, crema wrapped in our handmade flour tortillas.
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Burrito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
716e4179-9c03-4945-bb41-4a85696ee3fb image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Burrito$8.00
No meat. Just beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico.
Pollo Burrito$10.00
filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.
More about Taqueria Morales
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Short Rib Burrito$16.95
Slow Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Mixto, Ranchera Sauce, Lettuce, Crema, Pico
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Item pic

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
Burrito Bowl$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Kick Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kick Burrito$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fiesta Burrito$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Eggs, Cheese Hash Brown, Pico & Chipotle Aioli
El Huevos Burrito$13.00
Spiced Chorizo, Black Bean, Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrown, Roasted Jalapeno, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Chicken Burrito image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Pork Carnitas Burrito$9.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
More about Lucha Cartel
Burrito Bowl image

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
More about Unity Taqueria
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Sor Ynez image

 

Sor Ynez

1800 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Gringa Burrito$12.00
Choice of: Al Pastor Pork OR Cauliflower Pastor
queso oaxaca, pinto beans, pineapple, avocado salsa
More about Sor Ynez
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gringo Burrito$9.00
More about El Camino Real
Burrito Bowl image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
Burrito$12.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio's Burrito image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Tio's Burrito$12.00
flour tortilla, white rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lechugas, salsa de árbol, lime crema 🌿
More about Tio Flores
Kick Burrito image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kick Burrito$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito image

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
More about Veganish
ea7b60da-a342-457f-964d-5a359b4d5053 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Burrito$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
Steak Burrito$16.00
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, red sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo in a wheat flour tortilla with a small ensalda verde on the side
More about Cafe Ynez
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys
Revolution Taco image

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House-Made Pork Chorizo Burrito$10.85
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
Gold Angus Ground Beef Burrito$10.85
Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, lime creme, and salsa roja
More about Revolution Taco
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5600 City Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

65 N 34th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys

