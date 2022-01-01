Caesar salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve caesar salad
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, anchovy
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Large Caesar Salad
|$8.00
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Mushroom Caesar Salad
|$11.50
baby kale, roasted mushrooms, garlic croutons, sunflower seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.
Rex at the Royal
1516 South St, Philadelphia
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
romaine, buttermilk caesar dressing, parmigiano, cornbread croutons
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Bitter Greens Caesar Salad
|$14.00
caper berries, red onion, sunflower parmesan, togarashi croutons, red miso dressing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Croutons, Parmesan, Capers, Chopped Egg, Lemon
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, crispy chickpeas, hardboiled egg, pecorino (gluten free)
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Caesar salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmigiano, crouton
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
gem lettuce, parmesan, crispy garlic bread crumbs ........anchovy-lemon dressing served on the side
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
1701 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Tahini Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Our take on a classic Caesar salad. The dressing contains most of the usual suspects and a few modern additions. Lacinato kale is massaged with lemon and olive oil before tossed in the dressing. House made croutons are added to the mix. The salad is plated in a large pile and garnished with grated parmesan. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
NOODLES
Farina Pasta and Noodle
132 S 17th St, Philadelphia
|Small Caesar salad
|$5.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|North 3rd Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
Pizza Plus University City
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
EMMY SQUARED
632 South 5th Street, PHILADELPHIA
|Caesar Salad
|$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
The Commodore
6815 Emlen St, Philadelphia
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00