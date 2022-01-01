Caesar salad in Philadelphia

TO-Caesar Salad image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO-Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, anchovy
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Large Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
CAESAR SALAD image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
More about Trattoria Carina
Mushroom Caesar Salad image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Caesar Salad$11.50
baby kale, roasted mushrooms, garlic croutons, sunflower seeds
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Caesar Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Main pic

 

Rex at the Royal

1516 South St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, buttermilk caesar dressing, parmigiano, cornbread croutons
More about Rex at the Royal
203169ae-1631-44e5-855a-29ab8ae90261 image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Caesar Salad image

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
More about Figo
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Bitter Greens Caesar Salad image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bitter Greens Caesar Salad$14.00
caper berries, red onion, sunflower parmesan, togarashi croutons, red miso dressing
More about Primary Plant Based
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Croutons, Parmesan, Capers, Chopped Egg, Lemon
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
Caesar Salad image

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, crispy chickpeas, hardboiled egg, pecorino (gluten free)
More about Gatehouse
Caesar salad image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar salad$9.00
romaine, parmigiano, crouton
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Good Luck Pizza Co image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
gem lettuce, parmesan, crispy garlic bread crumbs ........anchovy-lemon dressing served on the side
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Tahini Caesar Salad image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tahini Caesar Salad$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Our take on a classic Caesar salad. The dressing contains most of the usual suspects and a few modern additions. Lacinato kale is massaged with lemon and olive oil before tossed in the dressing. House made croutons are added to the mix. The salad is plated in a large pile and garnished with grated parmesan. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon!
More about Rouge
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Pizza Plus
Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad image

 

Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Farina Pasta and Noodle image

NOODLES

Farina Pasta and Noodle

132 S 17th St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Caesar salad$5.00
More about Farina Pasta and Noodle
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
North 3rd Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
L'Anima image

SEAFOOD

L'Anima

1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
More about L'Anima
CAESAR SALAD image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
More about Mangia Macaroni
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Pizza Plus University City
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

632 South 5th Street, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
More about EMMY SQUARED
Main pic

 

The Commodore

6815 Emlen St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Caesar Salad$10.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about The Commodore

