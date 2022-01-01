Cake in Philadelphia

Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cake$4.50
vanilla cake and ladyfingers soaked in coffee. Topped with tiramisu and chocolate shavings.
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Carrot Cake Pastry$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent triple chocolate layered cake
More about Chima Steakhouse
Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Boardwalk style crabcake, arugala, preserved lemon aioli, tomato, brioche bun, fries
More about Johnny Brenda's
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake TG$6.95
More about SouthSide
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake (10")$50.00
sponge, rum simple syrup, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate pastry cream, roasted
cashews
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Organic Cake Slice (Today's Flavor) image

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Cake Slice (Today's Flavor)$15.00
To view list of ingredients, check our website's "shop" tab, click on "custom cakes" and view a sampling of our cake combos with ingredients listed. The cakes we have daily at the shop may not exactly match those, but gives an idea of what ingredients we use. If there are any concerns of allergies, please check the allergy alert. If not listed, please call us at 215.985.1706.
More about P.S. & Co.
South Restaurant & Jazz Club image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Chocolate Cake image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$13.00
Devil's Food Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Glaze
More about Alpen Rose
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Aki Rice Cakes$16.00
roasted squash, yu choy, rosemary, chili bean sauce [spicy, vegan, gluten-free]
More about Cheu Fishtown
Charley Dove image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt$5.00
More about Charley Dove

