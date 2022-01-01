Cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cake

Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Tiramisu Cake
|$4.50
vanilla cake and ladyfingers soaked in coffee. Topped with tiramisu and chocolate shavings.
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
|$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
|Carrot Cake Pastry
|$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Decadent triple chocolate layered cake
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Boardwalk style crabcake, arugala, preserved lemon aioli, tomato, brioche bun, fries
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Italian Cream Cake (10")
|$50.00
sponge, rum simple syrup, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate pastry cream, roasted
cashews
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Cake Slice (Today's Flavor)
|$15.00
To view list of ingredients, check our website's "shop" tab, click on "custom cakes" and view a sampling of our cake combos with ingredients listed. The cakes we have daily at the shop may not exactly match those, but gives an idea of what ingredients we use. If there are any concerns of allergies, please check the allergy alert. If not listed, please call us at 215.985.1706.
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG
|$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Devil's Food Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Glaze
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Aki Rice Cakes
|$16.00
roasted squash, yu choy, rosemary, chili bean sauce [spicy, vegan, gluten-free]