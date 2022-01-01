Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve california burgers

Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Veggie Burger$9.98
Veggie patty +
House sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese melt +
Jalapeno grilled +
Lettuce leaf +
Roma Tomato +
Onions grilled +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$12.99
American cheese pickles burger sauce grilled onion and lettuce
NOTE: this is not vegan its vegetarian to make vegan skip burger sauce and cheese add BBQ
More about Star Fusion Express

