Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDWICH$8.00
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Item pic

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Caprese Sandwich$15.00
Local heirloom tomatoes, Conscious Culture fresh cashew mozzarella, basil aioli, served on fresh ciabatta. Choice of fries or salad. Contains tree nuts.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$8.00
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Topped with a Vinaigrette Dressing on a Toasted Roll.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Vietnamese Coffee

Chopped Salad

Chicken Curry

Philly Cheesesteaks

Blueberry Pancakes

Mushroom Soup

Chocolate Cannolis

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston