Carne asada in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve carne asada

National Mechanics image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$14.00
More about National Mechanics
Consumer pic

 

EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street

1524 South 10th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cemita Carne Asada$20.00
More about EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$14.00
Marinated Cheekstone Farms skirt steak, salsa arbol, tomatillo pico de gallo, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Bowl$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$24.95
grilled flat iron, chimichurri, crispy baby potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, romesco sauce
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Banner pic

 

Don Barriga Mexican Grill

4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$17.00
Grilled beef steak served with a side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos.. image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos..$16.00
With onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$5.75
Carne Asada SD$5.75
Carne Asada & Papas /(Kid's)$6.50
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$18.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
CARNE ASADA$25.95
8OZ BEEF SIRLOIN SLICED AND TOPPED WITH CHIMICHURRI SAUCE. SERVED WITH FINGERLING POTATOES TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SCALLIONS AND SERRANO CHILE ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Bowl$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
2 Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Grilled steak marinated in chilis and cumin. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa, smoked avocado crema, and fried shallots.
Carne Asada Taco Kit$60.00
Grilled short rib served with Jersey Heriloom tomato salsa, roasted jalapeno avocado crema, and cilantro. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)
2 Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
2 short rib tacos marinated in chilies, onion, and cumin. Topped with heirloom tomato salsa, jalapeno-avocado crema, and cilantro
More about Mission Taqueria
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada and Arroz$10.00
More about Mixto Restaurante
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Carne Asada Bowl$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Enchilada$23.00
Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

