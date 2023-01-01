Carne asada in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve carne asada
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada Fries
|$14.00
EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street
1524 South 10th Street, Philadelphia
|Cemita Carne Asada
|$20.00
Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated Cheekstone Farms skirt steak, salsa arbol, tomatillo pico de gallo, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.50
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
grilled flat iron, chimichurri, crispy baby potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, romesco sauce
Don Barriga Mexican Grill
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
Grilled beef steak served with a side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos..
|$16.00
With onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada
|$5.75
|Carne Asada SD
|$5.75
|Carne Asada & Papas /(Kid's)
|$6.50
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada
|$18.00
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|CARNE ASADA
|$25.95
8OZ BEEF SIRLOIN SLICED AND TOPPED WITH CHIMICHURRI SAUCE. SERVED WITH FINGERLING POTATOES TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SCALLIONS AND SERRANO CHILE ON THE SIDE.
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.50
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|2 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled steak marinated in chilis and cumin. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa, smoked avocado crema, and fried shallots.
|Carne Asada Taco Kit
|$60.00
Grilled short rib served with Jersey Heriloom tomato salsa, roasted jalapeno avocado crema, and cilantro. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)
|2 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
2 short rib tacos marinated in chilies, onion, and cumin. Topped with heirloom tomato salsa, jalapeno-avocado crema, and cilantro
Mixto Restaurante
1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada and Arroz
|$10.00
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$15.50
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
|Carne Asada Enchilada
|$23.00
Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)