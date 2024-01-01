Carne asada tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street
EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street
1524 South 10th Street, Philadelphia
|tacos T-Bone carne asada
|$25.00
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos..
|$16.00
With onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st
Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st
931 n second st, philadelphia
|TACOS CARNE ASADA
|$14.00
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Mission Taqueria
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|2 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled steak marinated in chilis and cumin. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa, smoked avocado crema, and fried shallots.
|Carne Asada Taco Kit
|$60.00
Grilled short rib served with Jersey Heriloom tomato salsa, roasted jalapeno avocado crema, and cilantro. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)
|2 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
2 short rib tacos marinated in chilies, onion, and cumin. Topped with heirloom tomato salsa, jalapeno-avocado crema, and cilantro