Carne asada tacos in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Consumer pic

 

EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street

1524 South 10th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
tacos T-Bone carne asada$25.00
More about EL CHINGON PHILLY - 1524 South 10th Street
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos.. image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos..$16.00
With onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Main pic

 

Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st

931 n second st, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACOS CARNE ASADA$14.00
More about Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
2 Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Grilled steak marinated in chilis and cumin. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa, smoked avocado crema, and fried shallots.
Carne Asada Taco Kit$60.00
Grilled short rib served with Jersey Heriloom tomato salsa, roasted jalapeno avocado crema, and cilantro. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)
2 Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
2 short rib tacos marinated in chilies, onion, and cumin. Topped with heirloom tomato salsa, jalapeno-avocado crema, and cilantro
More about Mission Taqueria
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

