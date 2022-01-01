Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve ceviche

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HAMACHI CEVICHE$10.50
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu and truffle oil
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$9.95
Spicy Tomato, Jalapeno, Scallions, Avocado
Tuna Ceviche Tostada$12.95
Yellowfin Tuna, Grilled Pineapple, Onions & Jalapeños topped with Chipotle Aioli & Cucumber
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Lucha Cartel image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
Sea Bass Ceviche$14.00
More about Lucha Cartel
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Trio Ceviche$21.95
Ceviche Camaron$12.75
Fresh shrimp marinated with red onions, cilantro, tomato, lime juice.
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

 

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Aguachile, Cilantro, Radish
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Item pic

 

Sor Ynez

1800 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
Poached shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice, Valentina hot sauce, served with tostadas and salsa botana
More about Sor Ynez
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Salsa with shrimp, white onion, lime juice, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, garlic oil, habanero sauce, avocado, served with tortilla chips
More about Cafe Ynez

