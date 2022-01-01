Ceviche in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve ceviche
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|HAMACHI CEVICHE
|$10.50
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu and truffle oil
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$9.95
Spicy Tomato, Jalapeno, Scallions, Avocado
|Tuna Ceviche Tostada
|$12.95
Yellowfin Tuna, Grilled Pineapple, Onions & Jalapeños topped with Chipotle Aioli & Cucumber
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
|Sea Bass Ceviche
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Trio Ceviche
|$21.95
|Ceviche Camaron
|$12.75
Fresh shrimp marinated with red onions, cilantro, tomato, lime juice.
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Aguachile, Cilantro, Radish
Sor Ynez
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.00
Poached shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice, Valentina hot sauce, served with tostadas and salsa botana