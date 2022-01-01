Chai lattes in Philadelphia

Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chai lattes

High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte - Homemade Chai with Milk
More about High Point STATION
High Point CAFE image

 

High Point CAFE

602 Carpenter Ln., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte - Homemade Chai with Milk
More about High Point CAFE
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

1902 Liacouras Walk, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5600 City Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

1625 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

2951 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

3245 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

65 N 34th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys

