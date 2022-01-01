Chai lattes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chai lattes
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|Chai Tea Latte - Homemade Chai with Milk
High Point CAFE
602 Carpenter Ln., Philadelphia
|Chai Tea Latte - Homemade Chai with Milk
Saxbys
5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Saxbys
1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
1902 Liacouras Walk, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
5600 City Ave, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
1625 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
2951 Market St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
3245 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Saxbys
65 N 34th St, Philadelphia
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
