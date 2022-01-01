Cheese fries in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheese fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.00
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries
|$14.00
Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a Martin's potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
Cheese Whiz
Nunu
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia
|Furikake Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Vegetarian. Cooper sharp whiz, scallion.