Cheese fries in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheese fries

Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
Blackbird image

PIZZA

Blackbird

614 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$7.00
Cheese Fries image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries$14.00
Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a Martin's potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.00
Cheese Whiz
Furikake Cheese Fries image

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Furikake Cheese Fries$9.00
Vegetarian. Cooper sharp whiz, scallion.
Cheese Fries image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.75
Fries topped with CHEEZ WHIZ
