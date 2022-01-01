Cheese pizza in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|The Standard Pizza, three cheeses, tomata sauce, oregano
|$15.00
Basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Large Cheese Pizza 16"
|$14.50
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
|Personal Cheese Pizza 10"
|$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.