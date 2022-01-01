Cheese pizza in Philadelphia

Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Stina image

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Standard Pizza, three cheeses, tomata sauce, oregano$15.00
Basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce
More about Stina
Large Cheese Pizza 16" image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Cheese Pizza 16"$14.50
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
Personal Cheese Pizza 10"$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Cheese Pizza image

 

Merzbacher's of Germantown

4530 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Crusty and airy dough, jersey tomatoes, fresh mozz, shredded provolone and grated parm, Plus a healthy drizzle of olive oil.
More about Merzbacher's of Germantown

