Cheeseburgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Kid's Cheeseburger + Fries
single primal supply beef patty, yellow american, salted fries, heinz ketchup
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger Royale
|$18.00
Bacon, Fried Onions, Smoked Cheddar, Steak Sauce
|Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
|$8.00
Craft Hall
901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
cooper sharp, dijonnaise, lettuce, picked onion, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Victory Brewing Philadelphia
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese with Housemade Burger Sauce.
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
8 oz. angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|THE CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$22.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Brioche Bun, Tomato, Russian Dressing
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
lettuce - tomato - onion
choice of american - cheddar - swiss - provolone
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Corfu Pizza
6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger Platter +20oz Soda
|$6.99
|Turkey Cheeseburger
|$8.75
Rio Store
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon
|$11.99
1/3 lb patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.49
|Cheeseburger
|$6.09
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Single Cheeseburger
|$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup