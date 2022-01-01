Cheeseburgers in Philadelphia

New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger + Fries
single primal supply beef patty, yellow american, salted fries, heinz ketchup
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
5c9408f4-20be-4b03-b96a-ad0a848fd7e6 image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Royale$18.00
Bacon, Fried Onions, Smoked Cheddar, Steak Sauce
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$8.00
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$12.00
cooper sharp, dijonnaise, lettuce, picked onion, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
More about Craft Hall
Item pic

 

Victory Brewing Philadelphia

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese with Housemade Burger Sauce.
More about Victory Brewing Philadelphia
Cheeseburger image

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$16.00
8 oz. angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
More about Gatehouse
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
THE CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$15.00
More about Strangelove's
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$22.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries
More about a.kitchen + bar
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Brioche Bun, Tomato, Russian Dressing
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

 

Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.99
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
lettuce - tomato - onion
choice of american - cheddar - swiss - provolone
More about Em's Place
Corfu Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Corfu Pizza

6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Platter +20oz Soda$6.99
Turkey Cheeseburger$8.75
More about Corfu Pizza
Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon image

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon$11.99
1/3 lb patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Rio Store
Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.49
Cheeseburger$6.09
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
Single Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Cheeseburger$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
More about Sunset Social
Cheeseburger image

 

Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
More about Fitz and Starts
Item pic

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
mushroom bacon, cheddar cheez (plant based)
More about Veganish

