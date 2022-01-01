Cheesecake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheesecake
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-Black Forest Cheesecake
|$10.00
Chocolate Cookie Crust, Whipped Cream, Luxardo Cherries
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.00
|Oreo cheesecake
|$4.00
|Ricotta cheesecake
|$4.00
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$10.00
almond graham cracker crust, sour cream topping, whipped cream, strawberries
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Plain Pan Cheesecake
|$18.00
hand rolled shell, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
|10" Chocolate Cheesecake
|$40.00
oreo cookie, cream cheese,
chocolate ganache
|Cherry Pan Cheesecake
|$18.00
hand rolled shell, tart cherry filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Cheesecake Brownie
|$3.50
A classic dark chocolate brownie batter with a cheesecake swirl on top!
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Cheesecake
Homemade.
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Cherry Pan Cheesecake
|$18.00
hand rolled shell, tart cherry filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
|Pineapple Pan Cheesecake
|$18.00
hand rolled shell, pineapple filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
|6" Inch New York Cheesecake
|$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Libertee Grounds
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia
|Yuzu Cheesecake Brownie
|$8.00
Lemon zest, served warm. Brownie only for takeout & delivery.
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Berry Cheesecake French Toast
|$12.00
Local Challah With Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Berries
Termini Brothers Bakery
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia
|6" Inch New York Cheesecake
|$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave
8601 Frankford ave, Philadelphia
|sweet potato cheesecake slice
|$6.00
A Family Recipe, Our Sweet Potato Cheesecake is Scratch made in house.
*one slice of cheesecake finished with our caramel cookie crunch topping and signature butter cookie.
|sweet potato cheesecake dip
|$4.00
A Family Recipe,
Our sweet potato Cheesecake Dip Is our version of traditional dessert pudding. Light and creamy topped with a cinnamon sprinkle served with 3 butter cookies to "dip"
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|StrawBerry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Bubbie's Cheesecake
|$12.00
A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is
over 100 years old. 6” cheesecake topped with fresh poached blueberries, serves 1-3 people.
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$5.00
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Pineapple Pan Cheesecake
|$18.00
hand rolled shell, pineapple filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
|6" Inch New York Cheesecake
|$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
|6" Chocolate Cheesecake
|$15.00
oreo cookie, cream cheese,
chocolate ganache
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Vegan Cheesecake
|$4.75
Night Kitchen Bakery
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Fruit Topped Cheesecake
|$45.00
Fruit Topped Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
|Fresh Fruit topped Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
|$45.00
Fresh Fruit topped Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
|Fruit Topped Cheesecake
|$45.00
Fruit Topped Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|CHEESECAKE
|$5.00
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.00
Featured From Yahnne's House of Cheesecakes
|Pineapple Cheesecake
|$10.00
Featured From Yahnne's House of Cheesecakes
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$10.00
Fat Shack
3300 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.00