Cheesecake in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
TO-Black Forest Cheesecake$10.00
Chocolate Cookie Crust, Whipped Cream, Luxardo Cherries
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
Oreo cheesecake$4.00
Ricotta cheesecake$4.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake$10.00
almond graham cracker crust, sour cream topping, whipped cream, strawberries
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Pan Cheesecake$18.00
hand rolled shell, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
10" Chocolate Cheesecake$40.00
oreo cookie, cream cheese,
chocolate ganache
Cherry Pan Cheesecake$18.00
hand rolled shell, tart cherry filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Brownie$3.50
A classic dark chocolate brownie batter with a cheesecake swirl on top!
More about Hatch & Coop
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake
Homemade.
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Pan Cheesecake$18.00
hand rolled shell, tart cherry filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
Pineapple Pan Cheesecake$18.00
hand rolled shell, pineapple filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
6" Inch New York Cheesecake$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Libertee Grounds

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Yuzu Cheesecake Brownie$8.00
Lemon zest, served warm. Brownie only for takeout & delivery.
More about Libertee Grounds
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Style Cheesecake$8.50
More about Chick's
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berry Cheesecake French Toast$12.00
Local Challah With Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Berries
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6" Inch New York Cheesecake$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
sweet potato cheesecake slice image

SANDWICHES

The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave

8601 Frankford ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
sweet potato cheesecake slice$6.00
A Family Recipe, Our Sweet Potato Cheesecake is Scratch made in house.
*one slice of cheesecake finished with our caramel cookie crunch topping and signature butter cookie.
sweet potato cheesecake dip$4.00
A Family Recipe,
Our sweet potato Cheesecake Dip Is our version of traditional dessert pudding. Light and creamy topped with a cinnamon sprinkle served with 3 butter cookies to "dip"
More about The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
StrawBerry Cheesecake$7.00
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Bubbie's Cheesecake$12.00
A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is
over 100 years old. 6” cheesecake topped with fresh poached blueberries, serves 1-3 people.
More about Community
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Cheesecake$5.00
More about Malelani Cafe
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Pan Cheesecake$18.00
hand rolled shell, pineapple filling, bakers cheese, cinnamon dusted
6" Inch New York Cheesecake$15.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs
6" Chocolate Cheesecake$15.00
oreo cookie, cream cheese,
chocolate ganache
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Cheesecake$4.75
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Item pic

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Topped Cheesecake$45.00
Fruit Topped Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
Fresh Fruit topped Matzoh Crust Cheesecake$45.00
Fresh Fruit topped Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
Fruit Topped Cheesecake$45.00
Fruit Topped Cheesecake
8" Serves 10-12
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$5.00
More about Star Fusion Express
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
Featured From Yahnne's House of Cheesecakes
Pineapple Cheesecake$10.00
Featured From Yahnne's House of Cheesecakes
NY Style Cheesecake$10.00
More about 48th Street Grille
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
NY CHEESECAKE$6.00
More about Mangia Macaroni
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3300 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (2411 reviews)
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
More about Fat Shack
Irie Entree image

 

Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
More about Irie Entree

