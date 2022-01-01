Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chef Salad$14.00
romaine, turkey, pastrami, provolone, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, chickpeas, oregano-shallot vinaigrette
More about High Street Provisions
4530833d-fe4e-4f37-9286-65eacb631c63 image

 

Martha

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
To-Go Chef's Salad$11.00
Daily selection of fresh & fermented vegetables, arugula, and tarragon vin
More about Martha
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.25
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Ham, American Cheese, Turkey, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad
Chopped Romaine hard boiled egg, ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese , shredded cheddar cherry tomatoes,cucumber, Kalamata olives croutons TWO SIZE 32 oz or 48 oz
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Quesadillas

Sliders

Chicken Burgers

Nachos

Bisque

Spaghetti

Churrasco

Chipotle Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston