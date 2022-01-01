Chef salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chef salad
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chopped Chef Salad
|$14.00
romaine, turkey, pastrami, provolone, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, chickpeas, oregano-shallot vinaigrette
Martha
2113 East York Street, Philadelphia
|To-Go Chef's Salad
|$11.00
Daily selection of fresh & fermented vegetables, arugula, and tarragon vin
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Chef Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Ham, American Cheese, Turkey, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons