Chicken burritos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Burrito$13.99
crispy chicken, spicy moroccan chili sauce, spanish rice, ranch, guacamole, shredded lettuce, black beans in a flour tortilla shell. Served with beer battered fries.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Al pastor marinated chicken, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, jack-cheddar cheese, tomato pico de gallo, crema, and salsa verde wrapped in our handmade flour tortillas.
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$12.50
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Chicken Burrito image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$12.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
More about Lucha Cartel
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Consumer pic

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Egg & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Burrito$13.99
crispy chicken, spicy moroccan chili sauce, spanish rice, ranch, guacamole, shredded lettuce, black beans in a flour tortilla shell. Served with beer battered fries.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$10.95
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN TINGA, BLACK BEANS & RICE, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONIONS, RAJAS, SRIRACHA CREMA, AND A SIDE OF MORITA SALSA
More about Taqueria Amor
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez

