Chicken burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$13.99
crispy chicken, spicy moroccan chili sauce, spanish rice, ranch, guacamole, shredded lettuce, black beans in a flour tortilla shell. Served with beer battered fries.
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Al pastor marinated chicken, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, jack-cheddar cheese, tomato pico de gallo, crema, and salsa verde wrapped in our handmade flour tortillas.
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$12.50
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$13.99
crispy chicken, spicy moroccan chili sauce, spanish rice, ranch, guacamole, shredded lettuce, black beans in a flour tortilla shell. Served with beer battered fries.
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$10.95
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN TINGA, BLACK BEANS & RICE, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONIONS, RAJAS, SRIRACHA CREMA, AND A SIDE OF MORITA SALSA