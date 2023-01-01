Chicken enchiladas in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$22.95
chicken tinga with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)$22.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Chicken Enchiladas image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$16.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Item pic

 

Rosy's Taco Bar East

624 S 6th street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
More about Rosy's Taco Bar East
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas.$18.00
(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.
Mole Chicken Enchiladas$19.00
(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
Three corn tortillas filled with braised chicken and jack cheese. Topped with crema ancho-guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)$22.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)$22.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
More about Rosy's Taco Bar

