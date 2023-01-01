Chicken enchiladas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$22.95
chicken tinga with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
|$22.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Rosy's Taco Bar East
624 S 6th street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas.
|$18.00
(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.
|Mole Chicken Enchiladas
|$19.00
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
Three corn tortillas filled with braised chicken and jack cheese. Topped with crema ancho-guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
|$22.00
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
|$22.00
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans