Chicken fried rice in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Japanese Pineapple and Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice Family Size ( feeds 6)$44.99
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Fried Rice$16.95
Loaded Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice
More about Star Fusion Express

