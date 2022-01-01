Chicken fried rice in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Japanese Pineapple and Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.95
COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.95
COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)