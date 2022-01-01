Chicken fried steaks in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Diced chicken breast, grilled mushrooms and onions, American cheese in a toasted roll, served with chips
|Chicken cheese steak Rolls
|$8.00
Shaved chicken breast, American cheese, seasoning, rolled in a crispy spring roll wrap served with a chipotle dipping sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK
|$11.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Chicken Italiano Steak
|$10.75
Chicken Steak, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese.
|Chicken and Broccoli Steak
|$10.25
Chicken Steak, Chopped Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$10.25
American Cheese
GRILL
TAVERN ON THE HILL
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$13.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Power Chicken Steak
|$12.00
Spinach & Sharp Provolone
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Steak
|$10.99
House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken topped with Bleu cheese, house Buffalo sauce and diced celery.
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Classic Buffalo Chicken Steak
|$8.75
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak hot sauce, blue cheese dressing on the side Add toppings
|Original Philly Chicken Steaks
|$8.00
Original Philly Steak Chicken 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll