Chicken fried steaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheese Steak$14.00
Diced chicken breast, grilled mushrooms and onions, American cheese in a toasted roll, served with chips
Chicken cheese steak Rolls$8.00
Shaved chicken breast, American cheese, seasoning, rolled in a crispy spring roll wrap served with a chipotle dipping sauce
More about Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK$11.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Italiano Steak$10.75
Chicken Steak, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken and Broccoli Steak$10.25
Chicken Steak, Chopped Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Chicken Cheese Steak$10.25
American Cheese
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH image

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$13.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Power Chicken Steak$12.00
Spinach & Sharp Provolone
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Steak$10.99
House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken topped with Bleu cheese, house Buffalo sauce and diced celery.
More about SpOt Gourmet Burgers
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Buffalo Chicken Steak$8.75
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak hot sauce, blue cheese dressing on the side Add toppings
Original Philly Chicken Steaks$8.00
Original Philly Steak Chicken 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

