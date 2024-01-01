Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Chicken Marsala$21.00
Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
La Sera Italiana - 1608 South Street

1608 South Street, Philadelphia

CHICKEN MARSALA$23.95
Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, shrimp, creamy marsala sauce
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

Chicken Marsala over Pasta$10.95
Chicken Tenders Mushrooms in rich brown sauce over Pasta
Pietro's Coal Fired Pizza

1714 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Chicken Marsala$25.00
chicken tenders sauteed in marsala wine with blend of mushrooms, served with mushroom risotto
