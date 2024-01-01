Chicken marsala in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Chicken Marsala
|$21.00
Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
More about La Sera Italiana - 1608 South Street
La Sera Italiana - 1608 South Street
1608 South Street, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$23.95
Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, shrimp, creamy marsala sauce
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Chicken Marsala over Pasta
|$10.95
Chicken Tenders Mushrooms in rich brown sauce over Pasta