Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Caprese Salad

Pork Ribs

Vietnamese Coffee

Caesar Salad

Snapper

Wontons

Chef Salad

Margherita Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston