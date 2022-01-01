Chicken noodle soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle