Chicken pizza in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Dock Street South
22nd and Washington, Philadelphia
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.00
creme fraiche, blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper relish & scallions
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.00
mozzarella, red onion, tangy barbecue sauce, cilantro
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
White pizza with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Ranch Pizza
White pizza with grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Buffalo Chopped Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Ranch
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Nash Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
|$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, parmesan
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|Personal Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$12.00
|Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.50
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.50
Chicken Steak, House-made Buffalo Sauce, New Yorker American & Mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.50
Chicken Steak, BBQ Sauce & New Yorker American