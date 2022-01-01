Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich$8.00
Chicken breast, curry, dried apricots, red onion, mayo, and arugula. Cold on Lebus multigrain Ciabatta.
More about The Juice Room
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
hard boiled egg | mixed greens | raisin walnut sourdough
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken with sweet madras curry, red grapes and butter lettuce on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Pickles on the side.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe

