Chicken salad sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about The Juice Room
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken breast, curry, dried apricots, red onion, mayo, and arugula. Cold on Lebus multigrain Ciabatta.
More about LeBus Bistro
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
hard boiled egg | mixed greens | raisin walnut sourdough
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken with sweet madras curry, red grapes and butter lettuce on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Pickles on the side.