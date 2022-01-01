Chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.75
blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll
with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
-choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken & Waffles Sandwich!
|$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce + dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
River Twice
1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pickles, buttermilk ranch, savoy cabbage, sesame seed bun
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.
|Country Style Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chicken breast, mayo, pickles.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea
Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich TG
|$12.00
Spice-rubbed, marinated chicken breast topped with honey-hot sauce, cole slaw and pickles on brioche bun with wedge fries.
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|South Philly Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy chicken, bulldog sauce, pickled vegetables
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Red Onion Parmigiana
GG & Vesper Dayclub
1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Hunnies Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
Redcrest Fried Chicken
1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Freebyrd Chicken
111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
|Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
|Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, duke’s mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a soft roll
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken
Roasted tomato pesto
Herbed goat cheese
Bacon
& Fries
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich with Hand Cut Fries
|$16.00
Local, organic Fried Freebird chicken breast with house-made mayo, ginger slaw, house habanero pickles & guajillo chili sauce on a brioche bun served with fresh hand cut French fries.
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken, sweet madras curry, red grapes, local herbs and lettuces on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Served with a side of house pickles.
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
