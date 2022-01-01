Chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
More about The Board and Brew
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.75
blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll
with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
-choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
More about Grace Tavern
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich! image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich!$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
More about Hatch & Coop
Johnny Brenda's image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce + dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
More about Johnny Brenda's
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
River Twice image

 

River Twice

1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickles, buttermilk ranch, savoy cabbage, sesame seed bun
More about River Twice
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.
Country Style Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast, mayo, pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea
Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich TG$12.00
Spice-rubbed, marinated chicken breast topped with honey-hot sauce, cole slaw and pickles on brioche bun with wedge fries.
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
South Philly Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Chicken Katsu Sandwich image

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$16.00
crispy chicken, bulldog sauce, pickled vegetables
More about Gatehouse
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$8.00
Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Red Onion Parmigiana
More about Giuseppe & Sons
GG & Vesper Dayclub image

 

GG & Vesper Dayclub

1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hunnies Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about GG & Vesper Dayclub
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
More about Tavern On The Hill
Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Redcrest Fried Chicken

1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2009 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken
The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich image

 

Freebyrd Chicken

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, duke’s mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a soft roll
More about Freebyrd Chicken
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
More about Bardot Cafe
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
More about Bourbon & Branch
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken
Roasted tomato pesto
Herbed goat cheese
Bacon
& Fries
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Hand Cut Fries$16.00
Local, organic Fried Freebird chicken breast with house-made mayo, ginger slaw, house habanero pickles & guajillo chili sauce on a brioche bun served with fresh hand cut French fries.
More about Community
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
More about Em's Place
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken, sweet madras curry, red grapes, local herbs and lettuces on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Served with a side of house pickles.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
More about Good Dog Bar
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
More about Rouge
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Jerry's Bar
Nashville Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
More about Tin Can Bar
Donna's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Donna's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buttermilk Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Sunset Social

