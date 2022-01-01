Chicken wraps in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tawook Wrap
|$11.45
Creamy & spicy marinated chicken, grilled over wood charcoal. Served with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes. All wrapped in a freshly baked pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.35
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
crispy fried chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with beer battered fries.
More about Foodery
Foodery
1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
More about The Quick Fixx
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Caprese Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken , pesto aioli, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.49
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|#9 - Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Grilled chicken caesar salad on your choice of wrap flavors, served with tortilla chips & pickle on the side
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
1701 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Regular Wheat Wrap Chicken & Guacamole
|$11.50
Chicken, Guacamole, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Animo Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Square One
Cafe Square One
50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, With Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli On Plain Tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Parmaesan Cheese, Boiled Egg, Romaine, Caesar Dressings On Flour Totilla