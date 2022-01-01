Chicken wraps in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Tawook Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tawook Wrap$11.45
Creamy & spicy marinated chicken, grilled over wood charcoal. Served with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes. All wrapped in a freshly baked pita.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.35
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Ranch Wrap$13.99
crispy fried chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with beer battered fries.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Foodery image

 

Foodery

1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
More about Foodery
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken , pesto aioli, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula
More about The Quick Fixx
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

 

Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
#9 - Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Grilled chicken caesar salad on your choice of wrap flavors, served with tortilla chips & pickle on the side
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Wheat Wrap Chicken & Guacamole$11.50
Chicken, Guacamole, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Animo Vinaigrette
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, With Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli On Plain Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Parmaesan Cheese, Boiled Egg, Romaine, Caesar Dressings On Flour Totilla
More about Cafe Square One

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hummus

Chipotle Chicken

Collard Greens

Pad Thai

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston