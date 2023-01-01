Chilaquiles in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Shortrib Chilaquiles$21.00
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Torta$8.00
2 Over Easy Eggs, Avocado, Onion, Sour Cream, Shaved Lettuce, Choice of Red or Green Salsa
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Banner pic

 

Don Barriga Mexican Grill

4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$17.00
Chips soaked in sauce topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, onions and a sunny-side-up egg. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

La Chingonita - Fishtown

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortillas chips lightly fried in your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde. Mozzarella cheese, crema Mexicana, onions, cilantro, and a fried egg. Your choice of protein
More about La Chingonita - Fishtown
URBN Shop 543 image

 

URBN Shop 543

5000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$5.95
corn tortillas chips, salsa roja, crema, cotija cheese, two fried eggs, cilantro, choice of protein
More about URBN Shop 543
Item pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$11.00
House-made corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, crema, onion, cilantro
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chilaquiles$15.00
More about Mixto Restaurante
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, queso fresco, crema topped with 2 fried eggs, cilantro and onion smothered in salsa Roja
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

