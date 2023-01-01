Chilaquiles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Bud & Marilyn's
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Braised Shortrib Chilaquiles
|$21.00
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chilaquiles Torta
|$8.00
2 Over Easy Eggs, Avocado, Onion, Sour Cream, Shaved Lettuce, Choice of Red or Green Salsa
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
Don Barriga Mexican Grill
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Chilaquiles
|$17.00
Chips soaked in sauce topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, onions and a sunny-side-up egg. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
More about La Chingonita - Fishtown
La Chingonita - Fishtown
413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortillas chips lightly fried in your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde. Mozzarella cheese, crema Mexicana, onions, cilantro, and a fried egg. Your choice of protein
More about URBN Shop 543
URBN Shop 543
5000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Chilaquiles
|$5.95
corn tortillas chips, salsa roja, crema, cotija cheese, two fried eggs, cilantro, choice of protein
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
House-made corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, crema, onion, cilantro