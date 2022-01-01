Chili in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chili
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - University City
3711 Market St, Philadelphia
|Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$7.95
Spice level 4/10. Eight steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Nuts, Sesame, Wheat, Gluten, Allium, Pork
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|LeBus Vegetarian Chili
|$8.00
red and black beans | bulgar wheat | carrots | onion | celery | poblano peppers | chipotle | garlic | tomatoes
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Chili Carrots
|$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
Ember and Ash Philly
1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Green Chili Sausage
|$12.00
egg & jalapeño crema on a muffin
|Duck Chili Sausage
|$12.00
Duck chili sausage, egg, cheese
Jordan Johnson Seafood
2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia
|Thai Sweet Chili Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.50
|Thai Sweet Chili Wings
|$10.50
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Black Bean And Corn Chili
|$7.99
Lime Crema, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Tortilla, and Side of Rice