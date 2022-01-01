Chili in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chili

Dumplings in Chili Oil image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - University City

3711 Market St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (5775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumplings in Chili Oil$7.95
Spice level 4/10. Eight steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Nuts, Sesame, Wheat, Gluten, Allium, Pork
More about Han Dynasty - University City
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LeBus Vegetarian Chili$8.00
red and black beans | bulgar wheat | carrots | onion | celery | poblano peppers | chipotle | garlic | tomatoes
More about LeBus Bistro
Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Mimi's Cafe & Market image

 

Mimi's Cafe & Market

186 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili 12oz$8.00
More about Mimi's Cafe & Market
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Chili-cup$6.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Ember and Ash Philly image

 

Ember and Ash Philly

1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Sausage$12.00
egg & jalapeño crema on a muffin
Duck Chili Sausage$12.00
Duck chili sausage, egg, cheese
More about Ember and Ash Philly
Jordan Johnson Seafood image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Sweet Chili Jumbo Shrimp$13.50
Thai Sweet Chili Wings$10.50
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood
Revolution Taco image

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean And Corn Chili$7.99
Lime Crema, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Tortilla, and Side of Rice
More about Revolution Taco

