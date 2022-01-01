Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chimichangas

JUNO image

 

Juno Mexican Grill

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$16.00
More about Juno Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st

931 n second st, philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichangas$0.00
Fried burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cilantro, & jack cheese
made with flour tortilla, can be made vegan!
More about Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Paninis

Chicken Teriyaki

Sliders

Sticky Buns

Chutney

Pies

Shrimp Fried Rice

Brulee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston