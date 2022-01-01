Chips and salsa in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$4.00
More about Taqueria Morales
Chips & Salsa image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.95
Freshly fried tortilla chips served with our house made salsa oaxaca.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Chips Salsa image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips Salsa$3.00
Fresh made salsa rojo or verde served with fresh fried tortilla chips
More about Lucha Cartel
Sor Ynez image

 

Sor Ynez

1800 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$8.00
House chips, salsa roja, salsa verde
More about Sor Ynez
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
smoked chipotle & salsa verde 🌿
More about Tio Flores

