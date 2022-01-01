Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate bars

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free$3.25
With chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, coconut flakes, walnuts, palm sugar, gluten free flour.
More about The Juice Room
Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond$2.75
What’s better than a delicious protein-packed bar you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go that’s made from my delicious one-of-a-kind almond butter? All the stuff I just said but with chocolate chips on it. And what could possibly be better than that?
More about Saxbys
Saxbys

2951 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond$2.75
What’s better than a delicious protein-packed bar you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go that’s made from my delicious one-of-a-kind almond butter? All the stuff I just said but with chocolate chips on it. And what could possibly be better than that?
More about Saxbys

