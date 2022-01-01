Chocolate bars in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate bars
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free
|$3.25
With chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, coconut flakes, walnuts, palm sugar, gluten free flour.
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond
|$2.75
What’s better than a delicious protein-packed bar you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go that’s made from my delicious one-of-a-kind almond butter? All the stuff I just said but with chocolate chips on it. And what could possibly be better than that?
Saxbys
2951 Market St, Philadelphia
|Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond
|$2.75
