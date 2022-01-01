Chocolate cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Chocolate cake
|$4.00
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Whipped cream and berries. (g)
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$10.00
chocolate-peanut butter icing, chocolate pearls, milk crumble
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
|$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
|Chocolate Layer Cake (8")
|$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Milk Chocolate Custard Cake
|$8.50
With Espresso Caramel and Creme Fraiche Ice Cream
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Outrageously Chocolate Cake
|$5.29
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate cake layered with tahini buttercream, covered in an espresso and dark chocolate ganache
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake
|$20.00
chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble
|Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
|$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
|Chocolate Chip Ring Cake
|$20.00
chocolate cake, chocolate crumbs
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.00
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$5.50
gluten free
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
Perfect for chocolate lovers. Rich chocolate cake with warm, gooey center
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)
|$8.50
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Devil's Food Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Glaze
Termini Brothers Bakery
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
|$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
|Chocolate Layer Cake (8")
|$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake
|$20.00
chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble
|Chocolate Layer Cake (8")
|$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
|Chocolate Chip Ring Cake
|$20.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips, crumb topping
Charley Dove
276 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt
|$5.00
Night Kitchen Bakery
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
Chocolate Flourless Cake
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
|Chocolate Chip Yellow Cake Decorated Egg Cake
Decorated Egg Cake Chocolate Chip Yellow Cake With Vanilla Butter Cream
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
|Chocolate Traditional Bunny Cake
Traditional Bunny Chocolate Cake with cream cheese icing & shredded coconut
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$14.00
Dark Chocolate, Espresso Beans, Almond Flour, Vermont Maple Syrup, coconut whipped cream
*Contains nuts*