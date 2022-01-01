Chocolate cake in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate cake$4.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
Whipped cream and berries. (g)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$10.00
chocolate-peanut butter icing, chocolate pearls, milk crumble
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Chocolate Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milk Chocolate Custard Cake$8.50
With Espresso Caramel and Creme Fraiche Ice Cream
More about The Board and Brew
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Outrageously Chocolate Cake$5.29
More about Deli at Dwell
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake w/ Ganache$6.00
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake$9.00
Chocolate cake layered with tahini buttercream, covered in an espresso and dark chocolate ganache
More about Stina
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake$20.00
chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Chocolate Chip Ring Cake$20.00
chocolate cake, chocolate crumbs
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$5.50
gluten free
More about Race Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Gatehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
Perfect for chocolate lovers. Rich chocolate cake with warm, gooey center
More about Bleu Sushi
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)$8.50
Triple Chocolate Cake$8.50
More about Chick's
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds
More about a.kitchen + bar
Chocolate Cake image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$13.00
Devil's Food Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Glaze
More about Alpen Rose
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Chocolate Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake$20.00
chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble
Chocolate Layer Cake (8")$30.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
Chocolate Chip Ring Cake$20.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips, crumb topping
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Charley Dove image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt$5.00
More about Charley Dove
Item pic

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Flourless Cake
Chocolate Flourless Cake
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
Chocolate Chip Yellow Cake Decorated Egg Cake
Decorated Egg Cake Chocolate Chip Yellow Cake With Vanilla Butter Cream
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
Chocolate Traditional Bunny Cake
Traditional Bunny Chocolate Cake with cream cheese icing & shredded coconut
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Flourless Cake$14.00
Dark Chocolate, Espresso Beans, Almond Flour, Vermont Maple Syrup, coconut whipped cream
*Contains nuts*
More about Volstead by Unity
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about 48th Street Grille

Map

