Chocolate milkshakes in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Milkshake$7.50
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$7.45
Creamy Chocolate Shake
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Item pic

 

St. Oner's

2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Vanilla Chocolate Double Milkshake IPA 4pk$24.00
Another far-out riff on our trans-continental psychic mind-melding culinary IPA series with our pals Omnipollo. Brewed as always with luscious oats, wheat and lactose sugar, our take on a black and white milkshake, this beer was packed with double our usual dose of vanilla and then absolutely crushed with decadent chocolate. As generously hopped as ever with only the choicest Citra and Mosaic. Notes of cereal milk, bakers cocoa and a frosty chocolate egg cream. 9.0%
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake IPA 4pk$22.00
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake IPA is a brand new installment in our ongoing culinary IPA series (co-created years ago with our forever buds, @Omnipollo). Like all of our Milkshakes this one was brewed with a healthy dose of malted oats, vanilla and lactose and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. This shake was then conditioned on only the drippiest strawberry puree and most decadent chocolate. Notes of strawberry jam, brownies with vanilla icing and a strawberry malt with your sweetie. 7.2%
More about St. Oner's
Item pic

 

Charlie was a sinner. -

131 South 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake$16.00
aged white rum, housemade mint syrup, vanilla bean ice cream, dark chocolate
More about Charlie was a sinner. -

