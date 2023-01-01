Chocolate milkshakes in Philadelphia

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake IPA is a brand new installment in our ongoing culinary IPA series (co-created years ago with our forever buds, @Omnipollo). Like all of our Milkshakes this one was brewed with a healthy dose of malted oats, vanilla and lactose and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. This shake was then conditioned on only the drippiest strawberry puree and most decadent chocolate. Notes of strawberry jam, brownies with vanilla icing and a strawberry malt with your sweetie. 7.2%

