Chocolate milkshakes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$7.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$7.45
Creamy Chocolate Shake
St. Oner's
2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Extra Vanilla Chocolate Double Milkshake IPA 4pk
|$24.00
Another far-out riff on our trans-continental psychic mind-melding culinary IPA series with our pals Omnipollo. Brewed as always with luscious oats, wheat and lactose sugar, our take on a black and white milkshake, this beer was packed with double our usual dose of vanilla and then absolutely crushed with decadent chocolate. As generously hopped as ever with only the choicest Citra and Mosaic. Notes of cereal milk, bakers cocoa and a frosty chocolate egg cream. 9.0%
|Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake IPA 4pk
|$22.00
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake IPA is a brand new installment in our ongoing culinary IPA series (co-created years ago with our forever buds, @Omnipollo). Like all of our Milkshakes this one was brewed with a healthy dose of malted oats, vanilla and lactose and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. This shake was then conditioned on only the drippiest strawberry puree and most decadent chocolate. Notes of strawberry jam, brownies with vanilla icing and a strawberry malt with your sweetie. 7.2%