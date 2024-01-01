Chocolate truffle cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate truffle cake
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$9.00
This is our most popular dessert. Made in house, this flourless cake has been a customer favorite for over 26 years. It has a luxurious, smooth texture. A semi sweet chocolate served with freshly whipped cream and a raspberry coulis.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|*SPECIAL* Organic Chocolate Dipped Cake Truffles
|$9.00
Organic Chocolate Truffles made with Organic Chocolate Cake, Organic Chocolate Buttercream, and Organic Chocolate
100% organic ingredients: Almond flour, oat flour, maple sugar, tapioca, flax, sea salt, baking soda, coconut milk, apple sauce, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, vanilla, Myokos butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures) powered sugar, dark chocolate, coconut oil, peanut butter, roasted peanuts