Chocolate truffle cake in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate truffle cake

The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Truffle Cake$9.00
This is our most popular dessert. Made in house, this flourless cake has been a customer favorite for over 26 years. It has a luxurious, smooth texture. A semi sweet chocolate served with freshly whipped cream and a raspberry coulis.
More about The Plough & the Stars
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*SPECIAL* Organic Chocolate Dipped Cake Truffles$9.00
Organic Chocolate Truffles made with Organic Chocolate Cake, Organic Chocolate Buttercream, and Organic Chocolate
100% organic ingredients: Almond flour, oat flour, maple sugar, tapioca, flax, sea salt, baking soda, coconut milk, apple sauce, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, vanilla, Myokos butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures) powered sugar, dark chocolate, coconut oil, peanut butter, roasted peanuts
More about P.S. & Co.
Consumer pic

 

Thanal Indian Tavern

1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Truffle Cake with Ice Cream$8.99
More about Thanal Indian Tavern

