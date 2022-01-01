Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chef Salad$14.00
romaine, turkey, pastrami, provolone, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, chickpeas, oregano-shallot vinaigrette
More about High Street Provisions
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Salad$11.50
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, avocado, cucumber, queso fresco and choice of dressing.
Chop Salad$12.00
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, pepitas, cucumbers, acocado and queso fresco with your chice of dressing. (v, *v+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$14.00
radicchio, escarole, baby gem lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted heirloom carrots, roasted corn, fried pepperoni, pine nuts, creamy Italian dressing
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Salad$9.95
A bed of romaine & arugula tossed with cucumbers, pears, cranberries, apples, spiced pepitas, honey-lime yogurt dressing (served on the side)
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef$14.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.00
More about El Camino Real
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
CHOP SALAD ONLY$11.95
ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH DICED TOMATO, SLICED AVOCADO, DICED CUCUMBER, DICED CHAYOTE(SQUASH), DICED RED ONION, PEPITAS(PUMKIN SEEDS),
AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
CHOP SALAD$11.95
ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH DICED TOMATO, SLICED AVOCADO, DICED CUCUMBER, DICED CHAYOTE(SQUASH), DICED RED ONION, PEPITAS(PUMKIN SEEDS),
AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Napa and Red cabbage, Frisee, Cauliflower, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Zucchini and Squash, Smoked Pumpkin Seeds, Cheddar, Memphis Mustard Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumbs
More about The Lucky Well
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sardine Chopped Salad$14.00
Galician sardines, cured soppressata salami, marinated chickpeas, radicchio, mixed greens, sharp provolone, radish, red onion, croutons, crispy pepperoni, pickled egg, in oregano vinaigrette.
More about American Sardine Bar

