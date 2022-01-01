Chopped salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chopped salad
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chopped Chef Salad
|$14.00
romaine, turkey, pastrami, provolone, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, chickpeas, oregano-shallot vinaigrette
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Chop Salad
|$11.50
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, avocado, cucumber, queso fresco and choice of dressing.
|Chop Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, pepitas, cucumbers, acocado and queso fresco with your chice of dressing. (v, *v+)
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
radicchio, escarole, baby gem lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted heirloom carrots, roasted corn, fried pepperoni, pine nuts, creamy Italian dressing
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chop Salad
|$9.95
A bed of romaine & arugula tossed with cucumbers, pears, cranberries, apples, spiced pepitas, honey-lime yogurt dressing (served on the side)
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef
|$14.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|CHOP SALAD ONLY
|$11.95
ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH DICED TOMATO, SLICED AVOCADO, DICED CUCUMBER, DICED CHAYOTE(SQUASH), DICED RED ONION, PEPITAS(PUMKIN SEEDS),
AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Napa and Red cabbage, Frisee, Cauliflower, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Zucchini and Squash, Smoked Pumpkin Seeds, Cheddar, Memphis Mustard Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumbs
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Sardine Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Galician sardines, cured soppressata salami, marinated chickpeas, radicchio, mixed greens, sharp provolone, radish, red onion, croutons, crispy pepperoni, pickled egg, in oregano vinaigrette.