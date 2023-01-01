Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow fun in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chow fun

Item pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河$16.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Chow Fun$17.95
HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, shrimp, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
Chicken Chow Fun$15.95
HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, chicken breast, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
Vegetable Chow Fun$15.95
HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chow Fun$13.00
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Chow Fun$14.95
HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
Shrimp Chow Fun$17.95
HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, shrimp, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
Chicken Chow Fun$15.95
HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, chicken breast, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Pepperoni Pizza

Sweet Potato Pies

Hibiscus Tea

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheesecake

Salmon Rolls

Antipasto Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston