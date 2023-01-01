Chow fun in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chow fun
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河
|$16.00
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Chow Fun
|$17.95
HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, shrimp, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
|Chicken Chow Fun
|$15.95
HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, chicken breast, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
|Vegetable Chow Fun
|$15.95
HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Chow Fun
|$13.00
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Vegetable Chow Fun
|$14.95
HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
|Shrimp Chow Fun
|$17.95
HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, shrimp, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
|Chicken Chow Fun
|$15.95
HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Pan-fried smoked soft flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, chicken breast, mixed vegetables in light brown sauce